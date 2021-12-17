Missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe

FDL has issued an update to a missing child alert for a 12-year-old Fort Myers girl. The girl has since been found.

Edilsy Roca, 12, has been missing since 10 p.m. Monday and was last seen in the area of 1400 block of Gardenia Ave. That’s when she left her foster home. She was located just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Detectives believed Edilsy may be with her mother, Emily Medina, and her mother’s boyfriend, Fabio Miguel Costa Araujo, in Lehigh Acres. They said she could have been in danger if she was with her mother.

In most cases, when a missing child is found, that’s the end of the story. But this time, the search for a missing person has become a criminal investigation.

WINK News spoke to a foster parent who was only set to watch Edilsy for one night when she left the home.

“She got angry and she left. She was talking on the phone, my phone. So, I came to get it from her. And she left it right here. And she said, ‘I’m feeling to leave,'” she said. “She said, ‘ok, I’m leaving’. I said, ‘I’m going to lock my door’. She said, ‘lock it, because I’m gone’. That’s the last I saw.”

Fort Myers Police did not say whether or not the girl was found in the company of her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. They also did not reveal why those two posed a threat to the girl.

However, the two adults have been arrested more than a dozen times between the two of them on various charges.

That foster parent just hopes the young girl is safe and in good hands moving forward. “Yeah, I hope she’s ok.”

FMPD says that so far, no arrests have been made in the criminal investigation.

WINK News is The Breaking News authority and will update you on arrests and charges as soon as we learn more.

