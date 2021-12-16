Your employer may offer mental health benefits you don’t know about

Your mental wellbeing is at the forefront of extra healthcare benefits at work. You may have free counseling sessions available to take advantage of right now, all paid for by your job. But there are concerns about privacy and opening up to people at work.

Maribeth Lichty has been a mental health counselor for more than 30 years. Recently, she’s busier than ever before and she’s noticed an increase in people using their employee assistance program benefits for therapy.

“I have had a couple people call in because loved ones have died from covid-19,” Lichty said. “It seems that what’s happened is, even if I don’t see something specific to the pandemic, that it has just exacerbated whatever was already there.

You may not even know you have these benefits to use from your employer. Lichty says more people would probably use them if they did know.

“An employee assistance program is something that the company that you work for purchases,” Lichty said. “They purchase a certain number of, say, mental health visits along with maybe some other benefits like legal and financial consultations.”

Another issue: People may purposefully not use these benefits for their mental health due to the persistent stigma against acknowledging such issues

“It’s even more taboo to talk about within the workplace,” Lichty said.

Darren Brooks studies EAP benefits at Florida State University. His research found that people fear details from their therapists will make their way back to their employers.

“The concern is, because it’s an employer-offered program, that it might not have the same level of confidentiality [as], say, if I went through my traditional health care plan for mental health services,” Brooks said.

In speaking with Maribeth Lichty, WINK News found this fear had no basis; she says she could not even disclose to an employer that an employer had seen her in the first place.

“The fact that somebody comes to see me is confidential,” Lichty said. “If somebody calls up and says, ‘Hey, is So-and-So your client?’ I can’t tell them. I say, ‘I can’t reveal that information, either confirm or deny.'”

The only way a counselor would tell an employer about an employee visit is if it was a mandatory counseling session to stay employed.

Reporter: Corey Lazar

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

