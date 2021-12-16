WINK News Special – Mental Health: Your Mind Matters

A once taboo topic is now coming out from the shadows. From depression, anxiety, stress, and so much more.

The WINK News one-hour special sets out to help break through the stigma and empower you to take back your life.

Click HERE for links to our mental health stories related to this special and find resources below.

WATCH the full special above.

Mental health resources in Southwest Florida

If you are struggling or if you know a loved one who is in trouble, there is help and you are not alone. There is free and immediate support available 24/7. Below is a list of important resources:

In An Emergency

If you or a loved one is in immediate danger call 911. It is important to notify the operator that it is a psychiatric emergency and ask for an officer trained in crisis intervention or trained to assist people experiencing a psychiatric emergency.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

suicidepreventionlifeline.org

If you or someone you know is in crisis—whether they are considering suicide or not—please call the toll-free Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) to speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7.

Crisis Text Line – Text NAMI to 741-741

Connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.

National Domestic Violence Hotline – Call 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to provide confidential support to anyone experiencing domestic violence or seeking resources and information. Help is available in Spanish and other languages.

National Sexual Assault Hotline – Call 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area that offers access to a range of free services. Crisis chat support is available at Online Hotline. Free help, 24/7.

Below are mental health resources available to Southwest Floridians at the national and local level.

David Lawrence Center (Collier County)

(239)455-8500

davidlawrencecenter.org

SalusCare (Lee County)

(239)275-4242

saluscareflorida.org

(NAMI) National Alliance on Mental Illness, Collier County

namicollier.org

(NAMI) National Alliance on Mental Illness, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry Counties

namilee.org

The National Alliance for Caregiving offers a free handbook

Circle of Care: A Guidebook for Mental Health Caregivers

Collier County Mental Health Court

ca.cjis20.org/home/collier

Lee County Mental Health Court

ca.cjis20.org/home/lee

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

convio.net

Local Support Groups: Anxiety and Depression Association of America

adaa.org

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Mental Health and Addiction Insurance Help)

hhs.gov

Local veterans resource: Home Base SWFL

homebase.org

