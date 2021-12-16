Valerie’s House receives large donation, hopes to build new home

A Southwest Florida nonprofit received a large donation on Thursday.

Valerie’s House was given a $500,000 check to help them serve the children in the area who could be grieving the loss of a loved one.

The donation is from Creighton Construction and Development.

Dan Creighton presented the check to Valerie’s House’s Angela Melvin.

“When I lost my mom in 1987 I was only 10 years old and there was nothing in this community,” Melvin said. “I was very alone. I went back to school alone and it’s just the last thing we ever want kids to go through so, with Dan’s help, they’ll never have to be alone in this community.”

The nonprofit has outgrown its house on Fowler Street and they plan to build a bigger and better home at Veronica Shoemaker and Winkler Road.

“There’s going to be awesome rooms where they can express themselves,” Melvin said. “For example, there’ll be a room with just a bunch of punching bags and kick and punch their anger out because a lot of kids do feel angry and that’s OK.”

Melvin plans to name a room after Creighton’s mother.

Creighton hopes his donation will encourage others to donate for Valerie’s House, which hopes to raise $3 million.

MORE:

To view the plans for the new home, visit the nonprofit’s website.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Amanda Hall



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know