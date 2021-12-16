TikTok video shows terrifying moments during a standoff inside a Fort Myers McDonald’s

WINK News is giving you a look at the chaos inside a McDonald’s during a standoff from earlier this year.

Inside Edition got its hands on a video from TikTok showing what employees and patrons went through when an armed man barricaded himself inside for hours.

“Oh my god!” You can hear the fear from the people inside the Mcdonald’s during the standoff.

The video captures the moment police enter the building to apprehend the suspect. “Drop the gun. Get out, get out. Let me see your hands. Drop your hands.”

Employees huddled in the corner of the kitchen as police worked to bring the October standoff to a peaceful end.

Lee County deputies said it all started when 41-year-old Marlon Illescas fired at Fort Myers police.

He then went to the McDonald’s along Palm Beach Boulevard.

“He’s in the bathroom. He’s in the bathroom.”

During the terrifying moments, staff and others hid, telling each other it’ll be okay.

When the police gave them the all-clear, they were able to escape.

The TikTok documented the moment they were escorted out of the building.”Go that way. Hurry. Come on, come on over here.”

Illescas is facing seven counts of aggravated assault on an officer.

Reporter: Chris Cifatte

Writer: Matthew Seaver

