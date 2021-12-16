Thursday meeting on controversial new development near Pine Lakes Country Club

Families in a planned Fort Myers community are worried that changes caused by a new development planned nearby will create safety and traffic issues, so they’re meeting Thursday to hash out their concerns.

Pine Lakes Country Club is the area in question, just west of US-41 and north of Del Prado Boulevard North. Residents are still waiting for a decision from the hearing examiner on whether or not a new community can be built nearby. Once that decision is made, it will be passed on to the Lee County Board of Commissioners for a final vote.

People who live there say their problem is with the three roads Equity Lifestyles has requested to connect Pine Lakes Country Club to that new intended development. The developer must hold Thursday’s public information meeting to give a report and take questions from the public.

Ronald Thoreson, the citizen group organizer for the Pine Lakes community, says he hopes the parties involved can reach a solution.

“Well, what should happen [Thursday] is that the residents all should come and ask why they didn’t include the frontage road in all our presentations,” Thoreson said. “That’s what they do, because that road there will… would minimally qualify them for their zoning. It wouldn’t intrude into the Pine Lakes community and everybody would be happy.”

The meeting is at the Calusa Sound Convention Center at 1375 Monroe St. and will go from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. No final decision will be made at the meeting.

Reporter: Emma Heaton

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

