Special LeeTran services planned for New Year’s Eve events

LeeTran will provide extended transportation services in downtown Fort Myers and on Fort Myers Beach to accommodate New Year’s Eve festivities.

Downtown Fort Myers River District service will include:

The blue and gold line trolley routes will run until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1

Fort Myers Beach Service will include:

LeeTran’s Route 410 from Bowditch to Lovers Key will extend service times overnight until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan 1.

LeeTran’s route 490 that travels between Times Square to the Beach Park and Ride located at 11101 Summerlin Square Drive will run its normal service until 8:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. At that time, shuttle service will run from the Main Street Park & Ride located at the base of the Matanzas Bridge to the Beach Park & Ride until 1 a.m. Satuday, Jan. 1 Riders seeking transportation from the beach to the Park and Ride after 8:50 p.m. Friday will need to walk over the bridge to the Main Street Park & Ride to catch the shuttle to the Beach Park & Ride.

The free open-air beach trams will extend service until 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, from Bowditch Point to the beach library.

For schedules or to learn more about LeeTran, go to RideLeeTran.com. LeeTran Customer Service can be reached at (239)533-8726 and press option 1, or email [email protected]

