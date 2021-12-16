Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old Fort Myers girl

A missing child alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for a Fort Myers girl.

Edilsy Roca, 12, has been missing since 10 p.m. Monday and was last seen in the area of 1400 block of Gardenia Ave.

She is described as a 12-year-old girl with brown hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5′ tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds; last wearing a gray crop top, black sweatpants, and black sandals.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Fort Myers Police Department at (239)321-7700 or 911.

