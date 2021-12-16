Mental health resources in Southwest Florida
If you are struggling or if you know a loved one who is in trouble, there is help and you are not alone. There is free and immediate support available 24/7. Below is a list of important resources:
In An Emergency
If you or a loved one is in immediate danger call 911. It is important to notify the operator that it is a psychiatric emergency and ask for an officer trained in crisis intervention or trained to assist people experiencing a psychiatric emergency.
National Suicide Prevention Hotline
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
suicidepreventionlifeline.org
If you or someone you know is in crisis—whether they are considering suicide or not—please call the toll-free Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) to speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7.
Crisis Text Line – Text NAMI to 741-741
Connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
National Domestic Violence Hotline – Call 800-799-SAFE (7233)
Trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to provide confidential support to anyone experiencing domestic violence or seeking resources and information. Help is available in Spanish and other languages.
National Sexual Assault Hotline – Call 800-656-HOPE (4673)
Connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area that offers access to a range of free services. Crisis chat support is available at Online Hotline. Free help, 24/7.
Below are mental health resources available to Southwest Floridians at the national and local level.
David Lawrence Center (Collier County)
(239)455-8500
davidlawrencecenter.org
SalusCare (Lee County)
(239)275-4242
saluscareflorida.org
(NAMI) National Alliance on Mental Illness, Collier County
namicollier.org
(NAMI) National Alliance on Mental Illness, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry Counties
namilee.org
The National Alliance for Caregiving offers a free handbook
Circle of Care: A Guidebook for Mental Health Caregivers
Collier County Mental Health Court
ca.cjis20.org/home/collier
Lee County Mental Health Court
ca.cjis20.org/home/lee
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
convio.net
Local Support Groups: Anxiety and Depression Association of America
adaa.org
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Mental Health and Addiction Insurance Help)
hhs.gov
Local veterans resource: Home Base SWFL
homebase.org