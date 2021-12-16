Mental health resources in Southwest Florida

If you are struggling or if you know a loved one who is in trouble, there is help and you are not alone. There is free and immediate support available 24/7. Below is a list of important resources:

In An Emergency

If you or a loved one is in immediate danger call 911. It is important to notify the operator that it is a psychiatric emergency and ask for an officer trained in crisis intervention or trained to assist people experiencing a psychiatric emergency.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

suicidepreventionlifeline.org

If you or someone you know is in crisis—whether they are considering suicide or not—please call the toll-free Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) to speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7.

Crisis Text Line – Text NAMI to 741-741

Connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.

National Domestic Violence Hotline – Call 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to provide confidential support to anyone experiencing domestic violence or seeking resources and information. Help is available in Spanish and other languages.

National Sexual Assault Hotline – Call 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area that offers access to a range of free services. Crisis chat support is available at Online Hotline. Free help, 24/7.

Below are mental health resources available to Southwest Floridians at the national and local level.

David Lawrence Center (Collier County)

(239)455-8500

davidlawrencecenter.org

SalusCare (Lee County)

(239)275-4242

saluscareflorida.org

(NAMI) National Alliance on Mental Illness, Collier County

namicollier.org

(NAMI) National Alliance on Mental Illness, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry Counties

namilee.org

The National Alliance for Caregiving offers a free handbook

Circle of Care: A Guidebook for Mental Health Caregivers

Collier County Mental Health Court

ca.cjis20.org/home/collier

Lee County Mental Health Court

ca.cjis20.org/home/lee

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

convio.net

Local Support Groups: Anxiety and Depression Association of America

adaa.org

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Mental Health and Addiction Insurance Help)

hhs.gov

Local veterans resource: Home Base SWFL

homebase.org

