Suspect charged with murder of his accomplice who was shot by victim during home invasion

One suspect is dead and a second suspect has been arrested after being accused of murder.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said on Sept. 20 two armed suspects forcefully broke into a home, with a large family inside, through a back door.

Marceno said one of the suspects, Richard Allen Cochran, 38, held several victims at gunpoint while the second suspect, Robert Mosely, 16, searched the home. While searching the home, he came across a juvenile resident of the home and shot them.

After hearing gunshots, an armed family member of the injured juvenile came out of another room and shot Mosely dead.

Cochran, who was accused of holding the other victims at gunpoint, then fled the scene.

He was arrested on Dec. 16 and faces a felony murder charge in the death of his accomplice Robert Mosely.

Marceno said the homeowners and the suspect were acquaintances. The victim in the home who shot the suspect is not facing charges.

