How to help a friend suffering with mental illness
If you have a friend in need, suffering from mental health illness, what do you say? It can be awkward and intimidating and sometimes difficult to put yourself in their shoes.
Florida Gulf Coast University Clinical Assistant Professor and Director of Community Counseling Clinic, Alise Bartley, PH.D. explains how you can help.
Mental health resources in Southwest Florida
If you are struggling or if you know a loved one who is in trouble, there is help and you are not alone. There is free and immediate support available 24/7. Below is a list of important resources:
In An Emergency
If you or a loved one is in immediate danger call 911. It is important to notify the operator that it is a psychiatric emergency and ask for an officer trained in crisis intervention or trained to assist people experiencing a psychiatric emergency.
National Suicide Prevention Hotline
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
suicidepreventionlifeline.org
If you or someone you know is in crisis—whether they are considering suicide or not—please call the toll-free Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) to speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7.
Crisis Text Line – Text NAMI to 741-741
Connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
National Domestic Violence Hotline – Call 800-799-SAFE (7233)
Trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to provide confidential support to anyone experiencing domestic violence or seeking resources and information. Help is available in Spanish and other languages.
National Sexual Assault Hotline – Call 800-656-HOPE (4673)
Connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area that offers access to a range of free services. Crisis chat support is available at Online Hotline. Free help, 24/7.
Below are mental health resources available to Southwest Floridians at the national and local level.
David Lawrence Center (Collier County)
(239)455-8500
davidlawrencecenter.org
SalusCare (Lee County)
(239)275-4242
saluscareflorida.org
(NAMI) National Alliance on Mental Illness, Collier County
namicollier.org
(NAMI) National Alliance on Mental Illness, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry Counties
namilee.org
The National Alliance for Caregiving offers a free handbook
Circle of Care: A Guidebook for Mental Health Caregivers
Collier County Mental Health Court
ca.cjis20.org/home/collier
Lee County Mental Health Court
ca.cjis20.org/home/lee
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
convio.net
Local Support Groups: Anxiety and Depression Association of America
adaa.org
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Mental Health and Addiction Insurance Help)
hhs.gov
Local veterans resource: Home Base SWFL
homebase.org