Film competition offers cash, scholarships for Floridian student filmmakers

A competition to find the next great filmmaker among Florida’s high school and college students is now underway.

The contest is called the Palm Beaches Student Showcase of Films. It’s open to any high school or college student in Florida. There are more than $20,000 in cash, prizes and scholarships on the line. The film competition could even be the stepping stone to a big career in Hollywood.

“One of my favorite stories is Wes Ball, who is the director of the ‘Maze Runner’ trilogy,” said Michelle Hillery from the Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission. “He actually placed in the early 2000s as a third-place winner in the Student Showcase of Films and went on to become the [director of] ‘Maze Runner,’ so we’re very proud of him and his accomplishments.”

If you or your child are interested in submitting a film, visit the Showcase website.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

