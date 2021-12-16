Charlotte County boy delivers thousands of gifts to Golisano Children’s Hospital

A young, brave little man is making his mission to cheer up other kids who are battling cancer just like him.

The smallest things make the biggest difference, and for 10-year old Alex Meyer, it is toys that bring a smile to his face.

His mom, Tiffany Meyer, put it best by saying, “that toy can make a difference of a child getting out of bed, a parent getting out of bed.”

Alex is battling brain cancer, but that doesn’t stop him from collecting toys.

The toys aren’t for him, but instead for kids like him who fight for their lives every day.

“To have that one little smile that I’m sure impacts their day a lot,” said Alex.

Alex held his first toy drive a year ago at Christmas time, and he decided he had to do it again for the kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Lee Health’s Chief Officer of Hospital Operations, Armando Llechu, said, “it’s really inspiring. These children undergoing treatment for all types of diseases are so strong, and to see a child who is sick and getting treatment who still find the energy to do this is really motivating and inspirational.”

Alex’s voice has inspired people from all over. People from around the world have donated nearly 8,000 toys.

On Thursday, Congressman Greg Steube met Alex at the hospital to honor him with his MVP award.

“There’s not a better person that we could recognize than Alex for the things he’s overcome and continues to fight for and then what he’s doing for other children that are afflicted with cancer,” said Congressman Steube.

Former President Donald Trump, who couldn’t be with Alex, wanted Alex to know how important he is, sent him this message. “Get well you’re an incredible young guy and you have a big, big future.”

“When I got the video, I did not believe myself. I thought my brain was playing tricks,” Alex said.

Alex’s smile is contagious because he knows the smallest things make the biggest difference.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo

Writer: Matthew Seaver

