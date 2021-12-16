At Naples Therapeutic Center, horses help with grief and mental health
It’s well documented that animals help with healing when it comes to severe mental illness including PTSD, anxiety and grief.
For the Harju family, every pet and smooch helps them smile again.
They credit the Naples Therapeutic Riding Center with helping them heal three years after their lives were shattered when Colleen Harju’s husband had a heart attack and died.
The center has multiple programs catered to different types of mental health challenges. Along with the horses, the group therapy has an equine specialist, instructor and mental health professional all working together through sessions.
The program helped the Harjus.
“I didn’t realize that horses would make such an impact on our family,” Harju said.
The grief has been hard. Her husband’s death left her, aged 31, with three little kids, Austin, Fiona and Jack, Harju said.
“I just kept everything, everything inside, and really just being a therapist for my children and just taking on their grief that was most important for me,” Harju said.
The youngest, Jack, said he misses his dad very much.
“I wish he was here right now and he’s watching us right now because he’s up in heaven,” Jack said.
The children feel the horses not only bring them closer to each other but closer to their dad.
“My dad loved horses,” Fiona said.
Grief therapist Dianne Durante said many times children don’t even realize they’re sharing their emotions.
“If they tell the horse and are walking and telling their secret to the horse, they’re sharing with someone, and the horse picks it up and feels connected. And so the person feels connected, the kid feels connected,” Durante said.
The children are opening up, even if it’s not to a human.
“Horses make me feel like I’m in heaven and there I feel like they are so lovable and they are very beautiful,” Austin said.
Executive Director Missy Lamont has worked at the center for more than a decade.
She began as a volunteer, drawn to the horses.
“I stayed because I really did see miracles happen,” Lamont said.
Mental health resources in Southwest Florida
Below are mental health resources available to Southwest Floridians at the national and local level.
National Suicide Prevention Hotline
1-800-273-8255
suicidepreventionlifeline.org
David Lawrence Center (Collier County)
(239)455-8500
davidlawrencecenter.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness, Collier County
namicollier.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry Counties
namilee.org
The National Alliance for Caregiving offers a free handbook
Circle of Care: A Guidebook for Mental Health Caregivers
Collier County Mental Health Court
ca.cjis20.org/home/collier
Lee County Mental Health Court
ca.cjis20.org/home/lee
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
convio.net
Local Support Groups: Anxiety and Depression Association of America
adaa.org
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Mental Health and Addiction Insurance Help)
hhs.gov/programs/topic-sites/mental-health-parity
Local veterans resource: Home Base SWFL
https://homebase.org/home-base-southwest-florida/