At Naples Therapeutic Center, horses help with grief and mental health

It’s well documented that animals help with healing when it comes to severe mental illness including PTSD, anxiety and grief.

For the Harju family, every pet and smooch helps them smile again.

They credit the Naples Therapeutic Riding Center with helping them heal three years after their lives were shattered when Colleen Harju’s husband had a heart attack and died.

The center has multiple programs catered to different types of mental health challenges. Along with the horses, the group therapy has an equine specialist, instructor and mental health professional all working together through sessions.

The program helped the Harjus.

“I didn’t realize that horses would make such an impact on our family,” Harju said.

The grief has been hard. Her husband’s death left her, aged 31, with three little kids, Austin, Fiona and Jack, Harju said.

“I just kept everything, everything inside, and really just being a therapist for my children and just taking on their grief that was most important for me,” Harju said.

The youngest, Jack, said he misses his dad very much.

“I wish he was here right now and he’s watching us right now because he’s up in heaven,” Jack said.

The children feel the horses not only bring them closer to each other but closer to their dad.

“My dad loved horses,” Fiona said.

Grief therapist Dianne Durante said many times children don’t even realize they’re sharing their emotions.

“If they tell the horse and are walking and telling their secret to the horse, they’re sharing with someone, and the horse picks it up and feels connected. And so the person feels connected, the kid feels connected,” Durante said.

The children are opening up, even if it’s not to a human.

“Horses make me feel like I’m in heaven and there I feel like they are so lovable and they are very beautiful,” Austin said.

Executive Director Missy Lamont has worked at the center for more than a decade.

She began as a volunteer, drawn to the horses.

“I stayed because I really did see miracles happen,” Lamont said.

Mental health resources in Southwest Florida

Below are mental health resources available to Southwest Floridians at the national and local level.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline

1-800-273-8255

suicidepreventionlifeline.org

David Lawrence Center (Collier County)

(239)455-8500

davidlawrencecenter.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness, Collier County

namicollier.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry Counties

namilee.org

The National Alliance for Caregiving offers a free handbook

Circle of Care: A Guidebook for Mental Health Caregivers

Collier County Mental Health Court

ca.cjis20.org/home/collier

Lee County Mental Health Court

ca.cjis20.org/home/lee

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

convio.net

Local Support Groups: Anxiety and Depression Association of America

adaa.org

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Mental Health and Addiction Insurance Help)

hhs.gov/programs/topic-sites/mental-health-parity

Local veterans resource: Home Base SWFL

https://homebase.org/home-base-southwest-florida/

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know