Animal services takes dog after several attacks in a North Naples neighborhood

A woman and her beloved dog are attacked in a North Naples neighborhood. The woman’s dog suffered severe injuries and isn’t the only victim.

Two women told WINK News their dogs were attacked on separate occasions and the dog that attacked bit one of them as well.

Collier County Domestic Animal Services has taken the dog responsible for the attacks in the Landmark Naples community.

Barbara String was walking with her dog Max as she does on an average day, but her day turned chaotic when another dog attacked hers.

“All I could think is of him screaming and his eyes looking at me like, why aren’t you helping me? You can’t pull him away from the dog because then that’s just going to rip him open more,” said String.

Max suffered injuries to his neck and needed stitches that left String with a hefty vet bill. “I’m going to have over $3,000 with the vet bills.”

Her neighbor Ann Marie Jordan saw the attack happen. “I heard these horrible, horrible screams, horrible. And the dog’s bark and I came out, and I thought the dog was ripped to shreds.”

The dog also bit String while trying to separate her dog from the other.

On Wednesday, String heard a scream from her neighbor. “Now, this lady’s like me. I’m petrified.”

It turns out her neighbor Bonnie Manincor’s dog Rudy was also attacked.

“He was very, very angry, and very vicious. He was, you know, just tearing at my dog every bite he could get in,” said Manincor.

Domestic Animal Services of Collier County says the dog responsible for the attacks has been returned to the Humane Society of Naples to be quarantined.

Reporter: Amanda Porter

Writer: Matthew Seaver

