Special Olympics field day bringing students together in Lee County

The Lee County School District hosted its 17th annual Special Olympics field day on Friday. Giving kids an opportunity to have some fun while making new friends and making sure every student felt like they belonged.

More than a thousand students were there and enjoyed the beautiful day, filled with fun at the Special Olympics field day at Cypress Lake High School.

12th grader Sidney Brestia said, “I’m enjoying this day. It’s really amazing.”

“Being with all the different middle schoolers and high schoolers I would say I love it.” said 8th grader Orlando Gomez.

Cypress Lake High School Ashley Levine said, “they get this day of freedoms where they get to choose what games they want to play. What things they want to do. It’s all about them and what they want to do.”

The Special Olympics’ motto was on full display: let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.

11th grader Peyton Melton said, “Special Olympics is so fun. I like eating there playing games and like having so much fun.”

More than a thousand Lee County Special Olympians gave it their best in soccer, obstacle courses and bowling.

“This is their Super Bowl. This is their Stanley Cup final. This is their big moment,” said Levine.

With all the activities to partake in, Brestia had to be ready. “At home I did some pullups situps and even working out.”

Friday was all about fun and building friendships.

For Levine, seeing the bond between the students is inspiring. “The highlight of my day is seeing the students come through the gates with their buddies just watching them interact with each other. Seeing how much us, as peers, can learn from the students with disabilities and how much we can give to them. It’s a two-way street.”

Brestia said, “I’ve had lots of fun. And I like spending time with my best friend Mia.”

“It’s really about inclusion. It’s about helping students with disabilities feel accepted,” said Levine.

Friday’s field day was part of Cypress Lake’s “Build a Buddy” program. The goal is to bring all students together through activities.

All 15 Lee County public high schools and two middle schools participated.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Matthew Seaver

