Storms possible this weekend

Storm chances are on the increase this weekend as deep tropical moisture surges into SW Florida. For today, only expect isolated storms, storm chances look even higher heading into Sunday. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Higher rain chances continue to start the week, but tapers off a bit midweek. However, a strong cold front will bring another storm chance late week. Behind it, the coolest air this fall arrives just in time for Halloween weekend!

Reporter: Dylan Federico



