Legal Aid Services of Collier County hosts 5k for domestic violence awareness

Legal Aid Services of Collier County is hosting its third annual 5k event to promote domestic violence awareness.

The nonprofit legal services organization provides free legal services to hundreds of domestic violence survivors in Collier County.

The race is one of the many ways they raise money to do that.

Jeff Ahren, the director of development for the nonprofit, said they help survivors secure protective and custody orders, get divorces and offer parenting plans and child support orders.

“We also have a pro bono program,” Ahren said. “There’s some cases that our staff attorneys can’t handle due to a conflict of interest or other reasons. We have private attorneys in the community, that have our clients back.”

Tina Nash, an event organizer, is a survivor of domestic violence. She said she spent thousands of dollars getting a divorce and restraining orders against her ex-husband, so she knows the value of having free legal services.

Today, Nash sits on the advisory board for the Legal Aid Services of Collier County.

“I can share my story and share what I went through and some of the red flags, but Legal Aid can then take that person and help them get out of the situation, once they realize it, and they do a lot of it for free,” Nash said.

Nash said she was unaware of Legal Aid Services of Collier County while she was going through her situation.

But to be able to help others during their tough time means the world to her, she said.

Nash said domestic violence doesn’t always start with something extreme.

It can start with someone grooming you, testing your boundaries and then getting to the point where it gets physical.

Resources

Charlotte County

Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies

Phone: 941-639-5499

Hotline: 941-627-6000

SMS Text: 941-449-8534

TDD: 941-627-6000

Website: carefl.org

Chat: resourceconnect.com

Collier County

The Shelter for Abused Women & Children

Phone: 239-775-3862

Hotline: 239-775-1101

TDD: 239-775-4265

Website: naplesshelter.org

DeSoto County

Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center

Phone: 941-365-0208

Hotline: 941-365-1976

TDD: 941-365-1976

Website: sparcc.net

Glades County

Abuse Counseling and Treatment

Phone: 239-939-2553

Hotline: 239-939-3112

TDD: 239-939-3112

Website: actabuse.com

Hendry County

Abuse Counseling and Treatment

Phone: 239-939-2553

Hotline: 239-939-3112

TDD: 239-939-3112

Website: actabuse.com

Lee County

Abuse Counseling and Treatment

Phone: 239-939-2553

Hotline: 239-939-3112

TDD: 239-939-3112

Website: actabuse.com

Below are mental health resources available to Southwest Floridians at the national and local levels.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline

1-800-273-8255

suicidepreventionlifeline.org

David Lawrence Center (Collier County)

(239)455-8500

davidlawrencecenter.org

SalusCare (Lee County)

(239)275-4242

saluscareflorida.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness, Collier County

namicollier.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry Counties

namilee.org

The National Alliance for Caregiving offers a free handbook

Circle of Care: A Guidebook for Mental Health Caregivers

Collier County Mental Health Court

ca.cjis20.org/home/collier

Lee County Mental Health Court

ca.cjis20.org/home/lee

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

convio.net

Local Support Groups: Anxiety and Depression Association of America

adaa.org

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Mental Health and Addiction Insurance Help)

hhs.gov/programs/topic-sites/mental-health-parity

Local veterans resource: Home Base SWFL

https://homebase.org/home-base-southwest-florida/

Reporter: Annette Montgomery



