Legal Aid Services of Collier County hosts 5k for domestic violence awareness
Legal Aid Services of Collier County is hosting its third annual 5k event to promote domestic violence awareness.
The nonprofit legal services organization provides free legal services to hundreds of domestic violence survivors in Collier County.
The race is one of the many ways they raise money to do that.
Jeff Ahren, the director of development for the nonprofit, said they help survivors secure protective and custody orders, get divorces and offer parenting plans and child support orders.
“We also have a pro bono program,” Ahren said. “There’s some cases that our staff attorneys can’t handle due to a conflict of interest or other reasons. We have private attorneys in the community, that have our clients back.”
Tina Nash, an event organizer, is a survivor of domestic violence. She said she spent thousands of dollars getting a divorce and restraining orders against her ex-husband, so she knows the value of having free legal services.
Today, Nash sits on the advisory board for the Legal Aid Services of Collier County.
“I can share my story and share what I went through and some of the red flags, but Legal Aid can then take that person and help them get out of the situation, once they realize it, and they do a lot of it for free,” Nash said.
Nash said she was unaware of Legal Aid Services of Collier County while she was going through her situation.
But to be able to help others during their tough time means the world to her, she said.
Nash said domestic violence doesn’t always start with something extreme.
It can start with someone grooming you, testing your boundaries and then getting to the point where it gets physical.
MORE:
For more information on Legal Aid Services of Collier County, visit their website.
To watch the WINK News Special on domestic violence, follow the link.
Resources
- National Network to End Domestic Violence: Financial Abuse
- Consider applying for a micro-loan with NNEDV’s Independence Project to begin rebuilding your credit score.
- Domestic violence myths
- Domestic Violence Centers map
Charlotte County
Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies
Phone: 941-639-5499
Hotline: 941-627-6000
SMS Text: 941-449-8534
TDD: 941-627-6000
Website: carefl.org
Chat: resourceconnect.com
Collier County
The Shelter for Abused Women & Children
Phone: 239-775-3862
Hotline: 239-775-1101
TDD: 239-775-4265
Website: naplesshelter.org
DeSoto County
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center
Phone: 941-365-0208
Hotline: 941-365-1976
TDD: 941-365-1976
Website: sparcc.net
Glades County
Abuse Counseling and Treatment
Phone: 239-939-2553
Hotline: 239-939-3112
TDD: 239-939-3112
Website: actabuse.com
Hendry County
Abuse Counseling and Treatment
Phone: 239-939-2553
Hotline: 239-939-3112
TDD: 239-939-3112
Website: actabuse.com
Lee County
Abuse Counseling and Treatment
Phone: 239-939-2553
Hotline: 239-939-3112
TDD: 239-939-3112
Website: actabuse.com
Below are mental health resources available to Southwest Floridians at the national and local levels.
National Suicide Prevention Hotline
1-800-273-8255
suicidepreventionlifeline.org
David Lawrence Center (Collier County)
(239)455-8500
davidlawrencecenter.org
SalusCare (Lee County)
(239)275-4242
saluscareflorida.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness, Collier County
namicollier.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry Counties
namilee.org
The National Alliance for Caregiving offers a free handbook
Circle of Care: A Guidebook for Mental Health Caregivers
Collier County Mental Health Court
ca.cjis20.org/home/collier
Lee County Mental Health Court
ca.cjis20.org/home/lee
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
convio.net
Local Support Groups: Anxiety and Depression Association of America
adaa.org
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (Mental Health and Addiction Insurance Help)
hhs.gov/programs/topic-sites/mental-health-parity
Local veterans resource: Home Base SWFL
https://homebase.org/home-base-southwest-florida/