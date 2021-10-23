Roman Gomez, 62
COLLIER COUNTY

Collier County man found with 60 pounds of hallucinogens

Published: October 23, 2021 3:07 PM EDT
Updated: October 23, 2021 3:09 PM EDT

A Collier County man is facing charges after deputies say they found him with more than 60 pounds of hallucinogenic drugs on Friday.

Deputies found 59.8 pounds of dimethyltryptamine and 640.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms following a search warrant of Roman Gomez, 62.

Also found, was 5.5 grams of suspected bufo toad venom wax and 103.7 grams of suspected peyote powder.

A search warrant was executed by Collier County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Bureau at Gomez’s residence located in the 6000 block of Bottlebrush Lane. That is how deputies recovered a large number of drugs.

Gomez has already been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He could face more charges once the test results for the powder and toad venom come back.

