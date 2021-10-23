Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion robbery

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred Saturday morning.

The overnight robbery happened at around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Camillia Lane in Port Charlotte, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was injured. The sheriff’s office said the crime was isolated to the home.

No other information is known at this time.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know