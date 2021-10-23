Police lights generic
Credit: CBS
PORT CHARLOTTE

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion robbery

Published: October 23, 2021 9:59 AM EDT
Updated: October 23, 2021 10:07 AM EDT

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred Saturday morning.

The overnight robbery happened at around 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Camillia Lane in Port Charlotte, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was injured. The sheriff’s office said the crime was isolated to the home.

No other information is known at this time.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media