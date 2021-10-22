North Port man arrested for fatal crash in Charlotte County

A 23-year-old North Port man has been arrested for vehicular homicide that happened in March of this year in Charlotte County.

According to troopers, on March 19, 2021, Thomas Ryan Wright ran a red light on Veterans Boulevard, at Atwater Street, and crashed into a second vehicle, killing one person and injuring another.

Wright was injured in the crash and taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

Troopers said after a lengthy investigation they arrested him on Thursday.

Writer: WINK News

