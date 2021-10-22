High fuel costs hitting your wallet? How to save at the pump before and after filling up

More than $3 a gallon for gasoline at the pump – ouch! But filling up your tank doesn’t have to hurt that bad.

We look at how you can save money without breaking the bank.

How you drive, apps, and even credit cards can help save gas and money.

Debbie Kibiloski says she drives a lot for work, and with gas prices at $3.29 a gallon at most stations in Southwest Florida, she’s shelling out close to $40 three times a week. That’s Nearly $500 a month.

Automotive club AAA expects gas prices to keep going up.

Personal finance expert Kimberly Palmer with Nerdwalet says you have tools in your back pocket to help make gas less expensive.

Like a credit card that gives you cashback on fuel purchases.

“There are credit cards that give you 3%, sometimes even 5% back,” Palmer explained.” And so that’s really stretching your budget. So you want to pay attention to how you’re paying for your gas.”

Palmer recommends joining a wholesale club like Costco, BJ’s or Sam’s club since their gas is often cheaper.

But you’ll have to also consider that club’s yearly membership fee to determine if it’s worthwhile.

Also, look into gas price tracking apps like GasBuddy and GetUpside. In addition to finding the lowest price, you can earn cents per gallon cash back. Bear in mind, you will have to give the app some of your personal information to sign up for rewards.

“I think how much those seemingly small differences can add up,” Palmer added. “I drive a minivan because I have three kids and it’s a big gas tank. And so it really adds up, especially if I’m filling up a whole tank. So I think it’s worth it, it’s worth making that extra effort.”

Combining those different methods can keep even more money in your wallet. Especially now when these prices aren’t going down any time soon.

Once you fill up your tank, there are ways to make it stretch. AAA suggests combining all of your errands in one trip and driving the speed limit which reduces fuel economy.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard



