COVID-19 long-haulers experiencing headaches

Headaches are a painful symptom sticking around even after a full recovery from COVID-19.

Dr. Emad Estemalik, of the Cleveland Clinic, said research is ongoing to see why it happens.

However, researchers do know that the types of headaches vary from person to person.

For example, someone who may have had migraines previously and then contracted COVID-19 may have more severe migraines after.

When it comes to treatment, there are different options available, including prescription medications, botox injections and therapy.

Estemalik said this long-hauler symptom is just another reason to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is a great tool and we already know about it not just in reducing your chance of getting the infection, but it has an incredible effect of reducing any serious illness and long hauler symptoms, even if you were to catch COVID down the line,” Estemalik said.

If your headaches aren’t going away after recovering from COVID-19, seek treatment from a specialist to see what your best options are.

Reporter: Amy Oshier



