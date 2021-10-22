Cape Coral’s Oktoberfest returns after COVID-19 cancellation last year

Oktoberfest is back in Cape Coral after COVID-19 canceled last year’s festivities.

The crowds are more than ready to enjoy. And there are sanitation measures in place to try to keep everyone in attendance safe.

“We’ve got more, more plexiglass guards are up in various locations. But essentially, this will be the Oktoberfest that everyone remembers from 2019,” said Stephen Bauer, president of the German American Social Club.

Because parking is always tight, this year, ridesharing services like Lyft and Uber are offering incentives.

A quick scan of a QR code makes it easy to get down to Oktoberfest.

Be sure to save your rideshare receipt, it can save you money.

Satellite parking is available and shuttle buses will run continuously from 6 p.m. to midnight. On Saturday, overflow parking will be available.

“If we do need overflow parking, we’ll have shuttle buses just off of Pine Island Road,” Bauer said.

The Cape Coral Police Department is reminding people to stay safe if they are planning on attending the Oktoberfest event.

Oktoberfest is being held on Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31 at 2101 SW Pine Island Rd. The event is hosted by the German American Social Club.

The event does have free parking, but organizers are providing a $2 discount to admission and a $5 Uber credit for those who choose to use a rideshare service. To get the discount all you need to to show your ride receipt upon entry.

Cape Coral police are encouraging people to take advantage of the discount to keep everyone safe and to help keep traffic flowing.

For more information on Oktoberfest or for the discount code for rideshare click here or visit capecoraloktoberfest.com.

Reporter: Amanda Porter



