Best Buddies nonprofit awards Champion of the Year at Friday night gala

On Friday night, Southwest Florida nonprofit Best Buddies will announce its Champion of the Year at an annual gala.

Best Buddies helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities find jobs, meet friends and works to help them live independently in society. The Campions of the Year are locals who raise money for the organization and improve the lives of those they serve.

Andi Allen, state director of Best Buddies, says living with a disability can be very isolating.

“‘Lonely’ is the first word that comes to mind,” Allen said. “We have heard that from numerous people. People don’t understand them. And people tend to exclude them because they don’t understand them.”

WINK News anchor Corey Lazar will serve as the emcee for the event. If you would like to learn how Best Buddies improves the lives of those with disabilities or get involved yourself, visit the group’s website.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

