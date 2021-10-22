Rain chances persist into the weekend

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will usher in isolated showers in the late afternoon and evening.

The majority of those rain chances will remain south of the Caloosahatchee River. These will begin to fall apart following sundown.

Most of Southwest Florida will experience rain chances in some form over the next few days. This is thanks to a weak front that will stall out in the middle of our state.

While this will not bring us drier weather, it will heighten the coverage of our showers and thunderstorms into Sunday and Monday.

The tropics are remaining quiet for now. No cyclone formation is expected over the next five days.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



