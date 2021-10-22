Credit: WINK News
FORT MYERS

49 COVID-19 patients in Lee Health hospitals Friday, 1 death Thursday

Published: October 22, 2021 11:05 AM EDT

Lee Health says it has 49 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals on Friday. One death were reported on Thursday.

  • As of Friday morning, there are 49 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).
  • Of these patients, two of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
  • On Thursday, there were eight new COVID-19 hospital admissions and seven COVID-19 discharges.
  • 76% of ventilators and 21% of ICU rooms are available for use. There are three COVID-19 patients on ventilators and nine in the intensive care unit.
  • The Friday morning census was at 92% of the staffed operational bed capacity.
  • Since the start of the pandemic, 1,202 patients have died at Lee Health hospitals, with one death on Thursday.

Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine. Anyone can make an appointment online by visiting www.leehealth.org.

