49 COVID-19 patients in Lee Health hospitals Friday, 1 death Thursday

Lee Health says it has 49 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals on Friday. One death were reported on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, there are 49 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).

Of these patients, two of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

On Thursday, there were eight new COVID-19 hospital admissions and seven COVID-19 discharges.

76% of ventilators and 21% of ICU rooms are available for use. There are three COVID-19 patients on ventilators and nine in the intensive care unit.

The Friday morning census was at 92% of the staffed operational bed capacity.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,202 patients have died at Lee Health hospitals, with one death on Thursday.

Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine. Anyone can make an appointment online by visiting www.leehealth.org.

