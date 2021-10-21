Punta Gorda motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash involving 5 vehicles

A Punta Gorda motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash involving five vehicles on I-75 in Charlotte County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 57-year-old man was driving his Harley Davidson Motorcycle north in the center lane of I-75, north of US-17 around 7:30 p.m. An unknown white pickup truck was likewise traveling north in the center lane of I-75, north of US-17, behind the motorcycle. A van and two more pickup trucks were also traveling north on I-75.

The motorcycle traveled from the center lane to the right lane, lost control, overturned and came to rest on the east shoulder of I-75 . The driver was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the center travel lane of I-75, where the white pickup truck collided with him and continued north without stopping. The van then struck the man, too, but stopped on the east shoulder of I-75. One of the two pickup trucks traveling behind the crash attempted to stop in the center lane to avoid it and was rear-ended by the other pickup truck, causing both to also collide with the man in the road. Both pickup trucks stopped on the east shoulder of I-75.

The Punta Gorda man was pronounced dead at the scene. If anyone has information regarding this crash, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-780-8477.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

