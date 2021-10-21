FBI: Remains found at Myakkahatchee Park belong to Brian Laundrie

The Laundrie family attorney has confirmed the remains belong to Brian Laundrie.

Here is the statement from Steven Bertolino:

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time.

The FBI Denver has also confirmed via Twitter the remains belong to Laundrie.

They compared the remains to Laundrie’s dental records, the FBI said.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

Shortly before the announcement was made, two law enforcement officers visited the Laundrie home in North Port. They were inside for less than two minutes and then left.

Laundrie has been a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancee 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who was found dead at Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. A coroner said she was killed by manual strangulation.

Laundrie was wanted for using Petito’s bank card after her death.

The Petito family attorney Richard Stafford said they are not granting interviews or making statements at this time.

“They are grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter,” Stafford said. “Gabby’s family will make a statement at the appropriate time and when they are emotionally ready.”

On Thursday, the area outside of the Laundrie home was quiet.

Brian Laundrie’s father, Chris, went outside at one point to bring in flowers and a balloon that were delivered.

For weeks, neighbors, including Carol, have watched protesters gather outside her home. It’s been tough, she said.

“Being a mother, I just feel for both sides,” Carol said.

Before all of this happened, Carol said, she remembers Petito and Laundrie spending time outside.

The search at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, part of the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, continued on Thursday for more evidence after the discovery of a backpack, a dry bag and a notebook, along with remains on Wednesday.

The area has been searched thoroughly by the FBI and law enforcement agencies for any sign of Laundrie.

The search in the nature reserve spanned a month, but the park reopened to the public on Tuesday only to close again on Wednesday after Laundrie’s parents, along with a few officers, found the items.

The Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said Chris and Roberta Laundrie notified law enforcement they planned to visit the park to search. They were met by officers there.

Bertolino said the Laundries found a dry bag that belonged to their son, but the officers found the backpack that was near the remains.

After the discovery, the parents went back to their North Port home.

WINK News Safety and Security Specialist Rich Kolko said it would still take a lot of evidence, interviews and preparation for Laundrie to be officially named a suspect in Petito’s murder.

“As mad as we’ve all been at them, because we’ve all jumped to the same conclusion,” said North Port resident Kathy Wyatt. “We’ve all thought they were in on it, nefarious, hiding their son, not cooperating. We’ve all felt so badly for Gabby’s family. And then, still, at night before you go lay your head on your pillow, you think about these people, prisoners in their own home, and what would you do if it was your son?”

Reporter: Taylor Wirtz

Erika Jackson

Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Melissa Montoya

