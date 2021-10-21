Lee Health reports 50 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, one death on Wednesday

There are 50 COVID-19 patients isolated at Lee Health hospitals, the hospital system said. One patient died on Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, there were 50 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).

Of those patients, three of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

On Wednesday there were seven new COVID-19 hospital admissions and one COVID-19 discharge.

77% of ventilators and 18% of ICU rooms are available for use. There are three COVID-19 patients on ventilators and nine in the intensive care unit.

On Thursday morning, census was at 92% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,201 patients have died inside Lee Health hospitals to COVID-19, including one on Wednesday.

