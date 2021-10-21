FORT MYERS
Lee Health reports 50 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, one death on Wednesday
There are 50 COVID-19 patients isolated at Lee Health hospitals, the hospital system said. One patient died on Wednesday.
- As of Thursday morning, there were 50 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).
- Of those patients, three of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.
- On Wednesday there were seven new COVID-19 hospital admissions and one COVID-19 discharge.
- 77% of ventilators and 18% of ICU rooms are available for use. There are three COVID-19 patients on ventilators and nine in the intensive care unit.
- On Thursday morning, census was at 92% of staffed operational bed capacity.
- Since the start of the pandemic, 1,201 patients have died inside Lee Health hospitals to COVID-19, including one on Wednesday.
