Isolated rain chances return

Published: October 21, 2021 4:15 AM EDT
Updated: October 21, 2021 10:28 PM EDT

Highs will slightly increase Thursday. The majority of our viewing area will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon.

Rain chances return in the evening. Although many of us will remain dry, a few select spots to our south could see a shower or two.

Most of us will not see substantial rain chances until this weekend.

Thursday’s winds will still gust up to 15 to 25 miles per hour. Expect choppy waters.

No tropical activity is expected over the next five days. It has now been over two weeks since our last named storm.

