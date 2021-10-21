Identifying remains found in park near Brian Laundrie’s belongings

The belongings of Brian Laundrie and nearby suspected human remains found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park could be the best leads possible in the search for Gabby Petito’s former fiancé, the man at the center of a story that has gripped the nation.

According to an expert, if they are able to obtain a DNA sample, the remains could be positively identified within 48 hours. The FBI’s team from Quantico will be down at the park Thursday, following the overwhelming law enforcement presence that amassed Wednesday: mobile command trucks, off-road vehicles and the Sarasota medical examiner are all at the scene.

“We heard all along the FBI and law enforcement are going to continue to search the reserve, that they had information, intelligence that there may be something there,” said Rich Kolko, WINK News safety and security specialist. “Well, the fact that the Laundrie parents called law enforcement last night and said they were heading out there today, that counts as intelligence, information, so law enforcement met them out there today. It sounds like they very quickly were able to locate the items that belong to Brian Laundrie and then the search just expands from there. And that’s where we find ourselves at this point.”

The medical examiner said, with luck, it could be a day or two to get the results, but it could potentially take longer.

The search for Laundrie had been going on for over a month before these remains and his belongings were found, on the exact same morning that his parents volunteered to go out and search for him.

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

