Family, neighbor react to discovery of Brian Laundrie’s remains

On Thursday, Chris and Roberta Laundrie received flowers and the news that their son’s remains were found.

Brian Laundrie’s father opened the door as two North Port police officers entered their home.

The officers told Brian’s parents that the remains found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park Wednesday had been identified as their son Brian.

The Laundrie family attorney said the family is asking for privacy at this time, but neighbors hope Brian’s parents share what they know.

“I hope her parents find closure, of course. I mean, his parents should come forward and say what they know,” said Ricardo Nascimento, who lives nearby.

Shortly before the FBI announced dental records identified the remains as Brian, WINK News spoke with Gabby Petito’s great aunt Jill Hengel. “I have thought about it and I have remorse that he died.”

Hengel said she just wants justice for Gabby and with Brian’s death, it means answers may be harder to find. “Yes, I want justice, but I don’t consider that being justice,” said Hengel. “Because the parents would never know what happened. And they want to know. I’m sure they want to know.”

The FBI did not reveal how Brian may have died. They also have not yet shared information about the notebook investigators found near Brian’s remains.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Matthew Seaver

