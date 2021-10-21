NORTH NAPLES
Collier County Sheriff’s Office Cram the Cruiser event on Saturday
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to help feed the community.
On Saturday, they will be holding a “Cram the Cruiser” Food Drive.
It runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, at 1225 Piper Blvd. in North Naples.
The sheriff’s office is collecting non-perishable food to give to Collier County students in need.
They are collecting:
- canned beef stew
- canned ravioli & pasta
- crackers
- fruit cups & snacks
- granola bars
- instant oatmeal
- mac & cheese
- ramen noodles
- popcorn
- pudding cups
- variety cereal packs
- peanut butter and jelly
