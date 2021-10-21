Cram the Cruiser event (CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff's Office)
NORTH NAPLES

Collier County Sheriff’s Office Cram the Cruiser event on Saturday

Published: October 21, 2021 3:40 PM EDT

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to help feed the community.

On Saturday, they will be holding a “Cram the Cruiser” Food Drive.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, at 1225 Piper Blvd. in North Naples.

The sheriff’s office is collecting non-perishable food to give to Collier County students in need.

They are collecting:

  • canned beef stew
  • canned ravioli & pasta
  • crackers
  • fruit cups & snacks
  • granola bars
  • instant oatmeal
  • mac & cheese
  • ramen noodles
  • popcorn
  • pudding cups
  • variety cereal packs
  • peanut butter and jelly
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media