Collier County Sheriff’s Office Cram the Cruiser event on Saturday

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to help feed the community.

On Saturday, they will be holding a “Cram the Cruiser” Food Drive.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Vanderbilt Presbyterian Church, at 1225 Piper Blvd. in North Naples.

The sheriff’s office is collecting non-perishable food to give to Collier County students in need.

They are collecting:

canned beef stew

canned ravioli & pasta

crackers

fruit cups & snacks

granola bars

instant oatmeal

mac & cheese

ramen noodles

popcorn

pudding cups

variety cereal packs

peanut butter and jelly

