Collier County rental assistance available

There is help for you if you are behind on paying rent because of the pandemic.

The Collier County Improved Emergency Rental Assistance Program streamlines the process for those who have been evicted. Hotel and motel assistance is also available.

But recipients must meet certain qualifications.

“They must have suffered financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic and they must be at risk of homelessness or housing instability,” said Kristi Sonntag, director of Collier County Community and Human Services. “Housing instability is qualified as having a notice of eviction, a pass… arrearage. In addition, housing instability could be a late utility payment.”

If you qualify and want some help, you can sign up at this link.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

