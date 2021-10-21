Cape Coral police advocating ride-sharing for Oktoberfest

The Cape Coral Police Department is reminding people to stay safe if they are planning on attending the Oktoberfest event.

Oktoberfest is being held on Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31 at 2101 SW Pine Island Rd. The event is hosted by the German American Social Club.

The event does have free parking, but organizers are providing a $2 discount to admission and a $5 Uber credit for those who choose to use a rideshare service. To get the discount all you need to to show your ride receipt upon entry.

Cape Coral police are encouraging people to take advantage of the discount to keep everyone safe and to help keep traffic flowing.

For more information on Oktoberfest click here or visit capecoraloktoberfest.com.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know