Rapid PCR testing for COVID-19 now available in Cape Coral

There is a new way to get tested quickly for COVID-19 in Cape Coral. Rapid PCR testing is now available at the Curative testing site in Cape Coral and you can get those results back in less than four hours.

Curative, the company that runs the Cape Coral test site told WINK News its new on-site lab allows them to give people the test they want.

While there is a lot of disagreement over the COVID-19 vaccine, that is not the case when it comes to COVID-19 rapid testing.

“This was very very easy,” said Corrine Nitsche of Cape Coral.

Wednesday the Curative test site in Cape Coral started to offer rapid PCR tests. you can come in and get results in four hours or less. No more waiting for days.

“Everybody wants their results as fast as possible and as times are changing it’s more and more important to get those results as fast as possible,” said Curative General Manager for the southeast region Ray Plasterer.

Plasterer said while COVID-19 cases are trending down, testing is still critical. Especially for people who need tests for work and for those who feel sickness coming on and want to know if it is COVID-19.

“A key to keeping those positivity rates low is identifying individuals that are positive early and quickly so that’s a vital role we will be able to fill here,” said Plasterer.

The quicker the better for Cape Coral resident Corrine Nitsche and her daughter Jordan. “She’s missing school because I’m not quite sure and she needs an education. By getting it back in two hours now it’s different. I’ll know by the end of today if she’s sick or not.”

Cape Coral resident Glariliz Cruz said, “hopefully people come and get tested and since it’s super easy I feel like it’ll definitely help a lot more.”

The best part of the new rapid testing is that it is still free.

Curative’s rapid PCR testing is available at the 1020 Cultural Park Blvd. site. It is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and you can walk right in. No appointment is necessary.

