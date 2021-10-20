NCH looking to build a new hospital in Naples, facing challenge over its height

NCH is asking the City of Naples to allow them to build a six-story building. The hospital says the new building will allow them to offer more comprehensive cardiac services to a growing and aging population.

Kris Povlsen of North Naples said he is all for NCH turning its heart institute into a comprehensive cardiac center. “A great, great futuristic venture for them to meet the needs of the people of Naples.”

Dr. Robert J. Cubeddu, President for the NCH Heart Institute said, “and we’re also aware that historically, many of our patients continue to travel outside of the county for care.”

President Cubeddu said this expansion will allow NCH to compete with the top hospitals in Florida and across the country. “Our vision is to take our cardiac program to, you know, become a destination for cardiac care to develop a comprehensive cardiovascular service line that is second to none and enhance the quality of our care.”

But there is still a hurdle to overcome before the hospital can be built. NCH has asked the Naples city council to approve a downtown hospital zoning district that would allow NCH to build the six-story cardiac center.

Currently, the maximum height NCH can build is 30 feet. City leaders fear making one exception would mean more exceptions, leading to more tall buildings near neighborhoods.

“That’s intrusion into a neighborhood,” said City of Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann.

City of Naples Councilman Mike McCabe said, “that’s where the danger can come in, from what was intended today, what’s intended today doesn’t preclude what could be done in the future.”

NCH hopes for a 2025 completion date, but first, they need to get permission to build. NCH plans to make some tweaks to the plans then go before Naples city council again in hopes of getting the go-ahead to build.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen

Writer: Matthew Seaver

