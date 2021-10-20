Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Oct. 20

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Michele Callahan (DOB 3/31/77) – wanted in Lee County for multiple violation of probation warrants for criminal use of personal identification obtaining credit card information through fraudulent means, grand theft from a person age 65 years or older and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Callahan admitted that she met the victim who was standing outside of her house and asked if she could use her restroom. While inside the house, Callahan spotted the senior citizen’s purse and made a quick grab of her credit card.

Within hours, she was racking up charges at a local motel, as well as local fast-food restaurants and stores.

As soon as the victim was notified by the credit card company of suspicious purchases, she immediately contacted law enforcement who was able to trace one of the charges back to the hotel room Callahan had rented… and was still in.

She spent six months in the Lee County Jail and after being found guilty was sentenced to an additional two years in prison. She was released earlier this year on probation, and last week, she violated those terms.

She is 5’1”, 254 pounds and upon her arrest, she will be held without bond.

Savannah Myers (DOB 10/27/98) – wanted in Lee County for a felony arrest warrant and order revoking pretrial supervision for battery on a person age 65 or older, resisting a merchant, cruelty to animals, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and two counts of the possession of a controlled substance.

Folks may recognize Myers from an incident in late July when she entered a Fort Myers pet store and was seen meandering around the bird area. Employees spotted her picking up one of the birds and stuffing it in her bag.

When Myers tried to leave the store, employees locked the door to prevent her from leaving, to which she responded by punching a female senior citizen and employee in the face several times.

Employees were able to retrieve the bag, however by that time, the bird had died. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they arrested Myers and brought her to the downtown jail, where she was found to be in possession of fentanyl, meth and prescription pills. She spent just three days in lock up, but last week, a judge rescinded her release and has now ordered her back to jail.

She is six previous arrests and was last known to be living in South Fort Myers. She is 5’4”, 140 pounds and has a birthday next week, which will hopefully be held in the confines of a jail cell.

Lisa Smith (DOB 7/3/83) – wanted in Lee County on four active felony warrants for grand theft (a felony original) and three others for bench warrants for failure to appear on theft charges.

The new felony original warrant stems from an incident when she got spotted on surveillance cameras going into a local store and loading up more than $800 in goods – and then walked out of the store without a passing thought to pay.

Smith is also a person of interest in several other active theft investigations throughout Southwest Florida. She is a frequent offender, with 28 bookings under her belt already on charges of fraud, theft, battery and dealing in stolen goods, among others.

She is a registered convicted felon in the state of Florida, and upon her arrest, she will be held without bond. She’s 5’5”, 200 pounds and has a tattoo of the words “life” and “death” on her wrists.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know