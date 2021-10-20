Lee County school board member Chris Patricca said she welcomes investigation from governor

The Lee County School Board is asking the governor’s office to look into the abuse of power regarding Chris Patricca, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said he cannot investigate because she didn’t break the law.

School board member Gwyn Gittens made the motion on Tuesday to investigate Patricca for abuse of position. Gittens said Patricca’s slice of the school district gets more money and resources than hers and she wants to know why.

“Why isn’t that money going into the areas where we need it? Why is it going into the areas where this board member, that was influential in getting the half-cent tax, why is it going there,” Gittens said.

The school board voted 4-2 to ask for the investigation.

The Lee County School Board attorney will draft a letter to DeSantis.

The focus on Patricca started with controversial comments about Guatemalan students saying they were a challenge to educate because they spent time in the bathroom, being fascinated by plumbing and running water.

That sparked several calls for her to resign.

Patricca said: “I am happy for the governor to investigate this because I know I have done nothing wrong. If this step is what the board needs to come together and regain our focus on children, so be it. My sincere hope is that our students, our staff and community will be at the center of our work going forward.”

Gittens said nothing may come from the request to the governor, “but there’s an awareness.”

Reporter: Taylor Petras



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know