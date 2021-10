FOUND: Law enforcement looking for 12-year-old girl missing from Collier County

A missing person alert was issued for a 12-year-old girl from Collier County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said she was last seen in the area of the 600 block of 110th Avenue North in Naples.

The Collier County Sheriff said she has been found and is safe.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

