Former volunteer basketball coach arrested for having sex with teen

A former basketball coach once arrested for sending sexual images to young boys has now been arrested for having sex with one.

Brandon Stetson, 28, was arrested on Tuesday by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

He faces charges of sexual assault of a victim of 16 or 17 years of age, promoting a sexual performance by a child, possessing a photo of a sexual performance by a child, electronic transmittal of child porn and using or allowing a child to engage in sex.

According to the arrest report, the mother of the victim reported her son was contacted by someone on Snapchat believed to be a woman who threatened her son to have sex with Stetson otherwise she would expose Stetson’s behavior.

The victim told deputies he didn’t want Stetson to get into trouble so he agreed, adding that there has been sexual intercourse between the two at least 10 times since August of 2020.

Deputies investigated the Snapchat account and found that it was registered by Stetson.

Stetson was Baker Acted because he asked deputies to “shoot him” because he did not want to return to jail.

Stetson was arrested in 2017 and asked to no longer coach children after authorities found he had sent sexually explicit images to children. Stetson was also accused of offering money to the kids he coached in exchange for photos of them in compression shorts.

Florida Department of Corrections records show he was in prison from April 2018 to Jan. 2020.

Pam Seay, an FGCU law professor, said often times these types of crimes escalate.

“Oftentimes, you will have a person who has committed these types of offenses and has gotten some form of satisfaction as a result and continues to need more and more as he goes along,” Seay said.

A judge set bail for Stetson at $570,000.

Reporter: Emma Heaton

Writer: Melissa Montoya

