Dry Wednesday, rain chances increasing by week’s end

Another dry day is in the forecast as high temperatures return the upper 80s. Expect our winds to be breezy under partly cloudy skies.

Isolated showers return to our forecast on Thursday with substantial rain chances coming on Friday.

Boaters will be met with moderate chop on the water. Still, conditions will be noticeably improved from what we experienced earlier this week.



We have now surpassed two weeks of not having a named storm in the Atlantic. For now, we are still not forecasting any cyclone development over the next five days.

