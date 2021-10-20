Cape Coral votes on Sunsplash partnership

The Cape Coral City Council is considering a plan to save money by having a private company take over the operations of Sunplash Family Water Park.

In the past few years, there’s been a shortfall between the cost of running the park and the amount of money it actually brings in, and council members says taxpayers have been paying for that. In bringing in an outside party specializing in running parks, Cape Coral wouldn’t have to feel that burden anymore, but would still reap the financial benefits: It would still own the park, gain income, and enjoy the extra perks of having professionals in charge.

Council members say the partnership would allow them to focus on city matters, rather than stress over how to keep up with the costs of the water park.

“I think it’s going to go over pretty good, because it’s just a win-win for the citizens,” said councilman Dan Sheppard. “We still have use of the park, the park will probably improve because we’re going to have professionals in that industry running it, and we don’t have to worry about coming up with money when we have bad years to support it.”

ProParks Attractions Group says while a city does many different things, ProParks does just one: It runs water parks, so the people of Cape Coral can rest assured Sunsplash would be in the right hands. The group is interested in enhancing the park experience for all age groups and wants to keep things feeling local and community-based. ProParks says it sees the great potential the park has and its team would be excited to build upon it.

“I think at the end of the day, Cape Coral is a very vibrant community,” said Curt Caffey, president of ProParks. “The goal they have to be the preeminent waterfront community, and you have a water park that’s located on a waterfront canal… to us, it’s a great opportunity to come in and be part of something that the city is doing. Not in, you know, six months or one year, but over the next several decades.”

The Cape Coral City Council will vote on the partnership at its meeting Wednesday night.

Reporter: Taylor Wirtz

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know