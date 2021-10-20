48 COVID-19 patients in Lee Health hospitals Wednesday, 1 death Tuesday

Lee Health says it has 48 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals on Wednesday. One death were reported on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 48 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).

Of these patients, one of them is a child being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida.

On Tuesday, there were eight new COVID-19 hospital admissions and nine COVID-19 discharges.

74% of ventilators and 21% of ICU rooms are available for use. There are four COVID-19 patients on ventilators and 10 in the intensive care unit.

The Wednesday morning census was at 91% of the staffed operational bed capacity.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,200 patients have died at Lee Health hospitals, with one death on Tuesday.

Lee Health offers COVID-19 vaccines for anyone 12 and older at its Community Vaccination Clinic, located inside Gulf Coast Medical Center. It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and there is no cost for the vaccine. Anyone can make an appointment online by visiting www.leehealth.org.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

