Student in Cape Coral hospitalized after vaping

A student was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after vaping.

The School District of Lee County told WINK news that four students from Cape Coral High School were vaping before school started. One of those students was taken to the hospital.

That student began getting sick at school before they were taken to the hospital. The other three students were sent home.

Dr. Susan Hook told WINK News that adolescents should understand the dangers of vaping. “The students [that] got ill found out this isn’t a benign substance and they are hurting themselves,” Dr. Hook said.

Hook also says that flavored vapes can cause serious lung damage as well as cancer because of the chemicals used in them.

Dr. Hook suggests that parents sit down and talk with their kids about vaping.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know