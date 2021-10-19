Plane with 21 on board runs off runway and catches fire while attempting to take off near Houston

No one was seriously hurt when an airplane bound for Boston ran off a runway and burned Tuesday morning near Houston, authorities said.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 people when it rolled through a fence and caught fire while trying to take off from the Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire.

Eighteen passengers and three crew members all survived, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Two people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, authorities said.

Firefighters were working at midday Tuesday to extinguish the blaze. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Authorities said the plane was headed to Boston. The aircraft is registered to a Houston-area investment firm.

Author: CBS NEWS

