Site of a deadly crash at US-41 and Lake Fairways Blvd in North Fort Myers. Credit: Google Maps
NORTH FORT MYERS

Pedestrian killed in North Fort Myers collision with pickup truck

Published: October 19, 2021 7:12 AM EDT

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a pickup truck in North Fort Myers Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup driven by a 27-year-old Cape Coral man was traveling south in the outside lane on US-41, north of Lake Fairways Boulevard, around 8:10 p.m. The pedestrian, a 53-year-old North Fort Myers man, was initially on the west shoulder of US-41, north of Lake Fairways Boulevard.

The pedestrian walked into the southbound outside travel lane, and the right front of the pickup truck struck him. The man came to rest on the west shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media