Pedestrian killed in North Fort Myers collision with pickup truck

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a pickup truck in North Fort Myers Monday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup driven by a 27-year-old Cape Coral man was traveling south in the outside lane on US-41, north of Lake Fairways Boulevard, around 8:10 p.m. The pedestrian, a 53-year-old North Fort Myers man, was initially on the west shoulder of US-41, north of Lake Fairways Boulevard.

The pedestrian walked into the southbound outside travel lane, and the right front of the pickup truck struck him. The man came to rest on the west shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of those involved in crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

