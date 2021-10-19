Cooler temperatures and breezier conditions for Tuesday

High temperatures will be a pinch cooler than what we experienced on Monday. All of us will be in the 80s under partly cloudy skies.

The drier weather will stick around for a few more days. This will keep our rain chances suppressed until Friday.

Sunday’s cold front ushered in breezy winds that will make the waters of Southwest Florida fairly choppy.

The tropics have remained inactive since Friday, and it does not appear that things will change any time soon. We have no cyclone development forecasted over the next five days.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



