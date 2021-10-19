1 flown to hospital following crash in south Fort Myers

One person is seriously hurt after two cars collide on Three Oaks Parkway at Pine Chase Road in south Fort Myers, just north of Estero.

Lee Flight was dispatched to take the person with serious injuries to the hospital. The southbound lanes of Three Oaks Parkway have been closed to allow for Lee Flight to land and to allow crews to clean up the roadway.

The San Carlos Park Fire Department said they responded to the crash just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the crash.

No information has been released about the nature of the crash or if there were any other injuries.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

